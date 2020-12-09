IN THE COMMUNITY: Rotary Club & Inner Wheel of Reading Maiden Erlegh

FATHER Christmas is making his final preparations to visit a popular plant nursery.

He’s been making a list and checking it twice to ensure it’s fully Covid-compliant.

Confident that it is, he will be welcoming children and their families every weekend to a specially designed grotto at Hare Hatch Sheeplands on London Road.

He will be in residence between 10am to 3pm, and again from Monday, December 21 through to Christmas Eve at the same times.

There is a gift for children included in every visit and it costs £7.50 per child or £15 for families with three children.

A one-way route in a place and pre-booking is essential.

Santa’s little helpers come from the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Reading Maiden Erlegh, and proceeds will be shared among local organisations for their help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.harehatchsheeplands.co.uk