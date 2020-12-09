Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Rotary Club & Inner Wheel of Reading Maiden Erlegh

by Phil Creighton0
Sheeplands
Hare Hatch Sheeplands will be hosting Mr Claus this Christmas

FATHER Christmas is making his final preparations to visit a popular plant nursery.

He’s been making a list and checking it twice to ensure it’s fully Covid-compliant.

Confident that it is, he will be welcoming children and their families every weekend to a specially designed grotto at Hare Hatch Sheeplands on London Road.

He will be in residence between 10am to 3pm, and again from Monday, December 21 through to Christmas Eve at the same times.

There is a gift for children included in every visit and it costs £7.50 per child or £15 for families with three children.

A one-way route in a place and pre-booking is essential.

Santa’s little helpers come from the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Reading Maiden Erlegh, and proceeds will be shared among local organisations for their help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.harehatchsheeplands.co.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Stars give backing to scheme making PPE for NHS workers

Angela Garwood

Mark Bowen on: Injury updates to Ejaria, Swift, Joao, Obita, Birmingham test, busy fixture schedule and more

Andy Preston

Charity founder to tackle half marathon to fund domestic abuse support groups

Angela Garwood
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.