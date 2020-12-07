Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Rotary Club of Loddon Vale

by Phil Creighton
FATHER Christmas is unable to make his usual procession through the streets of Woodley this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But members of the Rotary Club of Loddon Vale are still doing everything they can to ensure that children in the town can share their festive requests and explain how good they have been.

So the club are making Zoom chats available to children who write to him, including the email address of a parent or carer.

A special post box, just for Santa mail, has been erected in Caldbeck Drive for children to use.

And if children would prefer a letter instead of a Zoom call, they will be available to collect from a noticeboard in the Crockhamwell Road precinct.

For more details, or to make a donation, search for Rotary Club of Loddon Vale on Facebook.

