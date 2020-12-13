IN THE COMMUNITY: Rushmoor Writers Group

The UK’s second oldest writing group, Rushmoor Writers in Hampshire, is this year celebrating its 70th birthday with the publication of its latest anthology, The Thing About Seventy.

In this celebratory collection – by new, seasoned, published and award-winning writers – their tales encompass love, loss, lockdown, dragons, abandoned houses, dead people, mystical crystals, supermarket rebellions and vanishing numbers. And in each, there’s a thing about 70.

Despite Covid-19 scuppering plans for physical launches and signings, and the online literary world currently saturated with new books, this group has overcome these and other challenges to produce this 148-page tome.

It costs £7.99 in print or £2.99 as an e-book from Amazon.

“It’s exciting and gratifying to be part of a writers’ group that’s 70,” said chairman, Christopher Berry.

“I thank the members who’ve contributed to and helped produce this anthology.

“Our most difficult problem – pandemic or no pandemic – was always going to be how to publish this. So, it was a massive weight off our minds when Midnight Street Press run by a former member agreed to step in.

“Being backed by an independent press gives us a platform we wouldn’t have had otherwise, but the fact it’s a former member is a lovely touch.

“It feels like a birthday present.

“I also thank all our members, past and present, who’ve kept the group going these past 25,550 days.

“I’ve learned a lot since joining, and the way my own writing has improved and matured is largely down to the feedback I’ve received from these awesome and friendly folks.

“I vehemently encourage all writers to join a local writers’ group because it really does work.”

Rushmoor Writers is also currently open to new members.

To find out more, visit: rushmoorwriters.org