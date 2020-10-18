IN THE COMMUNITY: Samaritans volunteer raises £1,000 for local branch

SAMARITANS’ volunteer Lynn Jenkins raised almost £1,000 for her local branch in the 2020 “virtual” London marathon.

Lynn, who lives in Forest Park, Bracknell, won a place in the London Marathon ballot that was planned to be run in April this year.

Initially disappointed that the Marathon didn’t go ahead, and then that the October 4, London event would be for elite athletes only, Lynn continued training through the summer.

She then realised she could after all fulfil her ambition, as the organisers agreed that runners could do it from wherever they were by downloading an app to track and log their time.

She wore her London Marathon number on her green Samaritans’ vest and completed the 26.2 miles personal challenge in very wet weather on a route that included Swinley Forest and Windsor Great Park.

Lynn said: “My training hadn’t been as thorough as it could have been, due to the uncertainty of the event and training in the summer heat.

“The race organisers were supportive in that participants could undertake their virtual marathon in a way that suited them best, whether it was running, walkingor a combination of both.

“The atmosphere was definitely different but I had a few supportive car toots in morning which, in all that rain, really lifted my spirits and in the afternoon many people acknowledged and spoke to me about my challenge.

“We must have passed at least 12 other competitors along the long walk in Windsor.”

Director of the Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot and districts branch, Chris Lindsay, said: “We are so proud of Lynn.

“It was a fantastic achievement, not only completing a grueling 26.2 miles challenge but also fundraising almost £1,000, with Gift Aid, which we are so grateful for.”