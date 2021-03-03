Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Shinfield View honours Captain Tom by completing 100 laps of their garden

Shinfield View
Shinfield View staff and residents celebrate reaching 100 laps of their garden

RESIDENTS at Shinfield View care home raised more than £1,000 for the NHS in memory of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Jointly, the residents completed 100 laps of the care home garden, to honour the veteran’s life.

Amanda Tanner, general manager at Shinfield View said: “Captain Tom went such a long way to proving just how valuable the older generation is, making a marked difference on the world, and having a hugely valuable contribution that he will always be remembered for.

“We are proud as a home that we were able to contribute to such an achievement, and such a wonderful message of solidarity and community spirit, through such a tough 12 months. It was a fantastic day, enjoyed by all.”

Together, they raised £1,219 which will go to the elderly care wards at The Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Fundraising manager for the NHS trust, Martin Butler, thanked the residents for taking part, and called it a great achievement.

