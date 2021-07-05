IN THE COMMUNITY: Sign up for the Bracknell Together Walk

The Bracknell Together Walk is back. Sunday, August 8, is the date, and South Hill Park is again hosting the event organised by Easthampstead Rotarians for families, groups and clubs to have fun and fundraise for their favourite charity. Suitable for all ages the well-signed routes include wheelchair-friendly paths, and dogs are welcome too.

Bracknell Together Walk is a fun walk of three- or five-miles in and around the beautiful grounds of South Hill Park and Swinley Forest.

Raise money for your favourite charity – every penny you raise goes to the charity of your choice – and you can boost your charity fundraising with cash prizes from Easthampstead Rotary Club.

You can start anytime between 9am and noon. A Welcome Pack and Finishing Certificate await every participant, and hot and cold food and drinks are available all day.

Registration costs £5 per adult or £20 for a team of five or more adults, with no limit on the size

of a team. Entry is free for all accompanied children under 14.

So banish those Covid blues, have some fun and raise much-needed funds for your favourite charity or good cause in the Bracknell Together Walk.

Any profits go to our Rotary charities.

Recently, we have focused on supporting our local foodbanks and The Cowshed, who all provide help to local families in a time of crisis.

And internationally, for years Rotary has been at the forefront in the vaccination of children against the crippling disease polio. Now, that global infrastructure is being used to fight the coronavirus.

You can sign up now at bracknelltogetherwalk.org

Peter von Bergen

