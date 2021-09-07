Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Sign up to counties bike challenge

Three Counties Cycle Ride
Three Counties Cycle Ride returns this September

Cycling enthusiasts are registering fast to reserve their place for this year’s Three Counties Cycle Ride on Sunday, September 12, organised by Easthampstead Rotary Club.

Starting and finishing at Garth Hill College, Bracknell, cycling families and the club enthusiast alike can again enjoy one of the scenic, well-signed and marshalled routes that wind through Berkshire, sometimes dipping into Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Riders can take advantage of the drink stations on route, and receive their medal, certificate and even get the T-shirt.

Full details can be downloaded from the website www.3CCR.org  and riders who enrol on-line before the day pay just £20 (compared to £25).

Under 18 entry fee is £10.

The entry fee covers the Ride costs of providing the signs, certificates, medals, T-shirts, and drink stations.

All profits go directly to the nominated UK charities supported by the 3CCR.

“Since the cycle ride was founded in 1983,” says organiser Dave Donaldson, “well over £500,000 have been raised for our charities, which have included Macmillan Cancer Support, the British Heart Foundation, the Stroke Association, and Alzheimer’s Society.

“Last year raised more than £12,000.”

He added: “This year’s principal beneficiaries will be Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Breakthrough Learning, Daisy’s Dream, and NHS Berkshire Healthcare.”

To find out more, call Dave on 07748 701 346 or visit the website www.3CCR.org 

During the pandemic, Easthampstead Rotarians have been supporting local Foodbanks, and the Cowshed crisis charity, and providing Tablet PCs to schools for home-learning.

Peter von Bergen


