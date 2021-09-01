IN THE COMMUNITY: Sing Healthy Choirs

What a summer it’s been for Sing Healthy Choirs.

Our community choirs, based in Wokingham and Bracknell, came together at the end of July for our first live concert since December 2019.

As the smiles on the faces of both choir and our audience of friends and family attested, it marked a truly joyous and enjoyable occasion for everyone.

Despite a delay owing to the pinging covid app, the concert went ahead outside and socially distanced to ensure everyone stayed safe.

The weather was kind, confounding those often-maligned weather apps which had promised all manner of storm and tempest, and our audience came prepared with their own picnics.

In common with choirs everywhere, the past 18 months has brought many obstacles,

but we have risen to the

challenge as a group, sustaining each other and bringing

choir members a much-needed lift through lockdowns.

We had months of Zoom rehearsals and combined, through newly-learned electronic wizardry, the self-conscious individual singing of our solo parts into phones to create a virtual performance.

The easing of restrictions allowed us to come together in person and sing outdoors under a covered area at a local school with members standing 2m apart throughout the winter months, rehearsing as temperatures fell – even the keyboard froze.

Bringing the choirs together in person to sing in harmony this summer was a triumph after all the trials and tribulations.

Musical director Kieran Morris said: “To hold a concert in front of an audience was our dream scenario”.

The repertoire included classical pieces from Tchaikovsky’s The Crown of Roses and Vivaldi’s Gloria to Amazing Grace and songs arranged specially for us by our musical director, Louise Drewett.

We were delighted that CLASP choir joined in with our version of Wellerman, blasted out with rhythm and joy, giving it the energy and fun it deserves.

During the summer break, we have sung in the bandstand of Alexandra Gardens, Windsor, and joined CLASP choir for the opening of the sensory garden

at the Acorn Centre, Wokingham.

We’re looking forward to our new term with new music and indoors.

If you’d like to sing in a community choir, come and join us – no auditions and no requirement to read music, just a desire to sing a wide variety of music in harmony.

For details, log on to: www.singhealthy.co.uk

