IN THE COMMUNITY: Sing Healthy Choirs

ORGANISERS of an online concert today are hoping that it will spread hope and joy.

This is the first time that Sing Healthy Choirs, whose members are based in Wokingham and Bracknell, has held a virtual performance like this, and it will raise funds for Create Hope.

The charity provides therapeutic support children and families to help them overcome negative life events such as domestic abuse, family separation, bereavement, chaotic family life and addiction.

Like many choirs, it has faced a difficult year as singing indoors in groups has been banned as a result of the pandemic. Since September, they have held rehearsals outdoors – come rain or shine.

This has enabled them to record a new set of songs, and allow them to feature in a documentary prepared by Jamie Hearing. A preview will form part of the programme today.

Before the pandemic, Create Hope’s team of three were supporting more than 70 families, reducing the pressure on NHS mental health services. However, they say that the effects of lockdown, including financial pressures, has seen demand for their service is rising.

Catherine Hockley, CEO of Create Hope, said: “When Sing Healthy offered to host this concert to raise funds for our bursary fund we were so thankful.

“Our passion is to help families therapeutically, we are now able to offer more face-to-face sessions again and have adapted some of our services to work online too.

“We have seen an increase in referrals to our bursary fund, where families need emotional support but don’t have the funds available to pay for this.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm tonight. For more details, log on to: singhealthy.co.uk/live