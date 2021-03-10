IN THE COMMUNITY: Squirrel spotting with Easthampstead Rotary

Taking advantage of the sunshine last week, and of course following the latest Government guidelines, Pickle, my Bichon Frise rescue, and I went for our walk in the park.

Well, what a surprise when we saw a giant squirrel. Apart from its size (over five feet tall), when it passed we saw a sign on its tail: Youthline.

And what was strange about that, was the fact that before leaving the house, I’d been writing a press release on a Rotary project – supporting Youthline.

Well, Pickle and I caught her up. Her name (yes it was a female squirrel) is Monika, and she has been running to raise public awareness in the local charity and the work it does providing free counselling for young people and their carers.

“As someone who loves helping others, this has filled my days with joy knowing that I’m helping people remember that even in lockdown we can smile and stay positive,” Monika told me.

Since Covid-19 struck, young people’s education has been interrupted, home-schooling has its own pressures, and the coronavirus is also affecting young people.

So far Monika has raised £1,475 for Youthline. To see how she’s getting on, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Monika-Taplin

Donating is safe and simple – and every penny counts.

The Rotary support for Youthline was a £2,000 Peace Grant arranged by Easthampstead Rotarians to fund a training course in counselling for young people who are suffering with anxiety disorders.

The following comment reflects the feedback from all the participants on the course: “Well presented, interactive, lots of relevant examples, excellent”.

For more information on Youthline check out their website www.youthlineuk.com/ or www.facebook.com/youthline.bracknellforest

Easthampstead Rotarians are a group of 45-odd (and not-so-odd) local men and women like Monika who have fun making a difference in their Community.

Feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, encouraging our young people.

Our projects are local and global – Supporting Education, Promoting Peace, Fighting Disease, and Protecting the Environment.

New supporters are always welcome.

Interested to find out more? Visit: easthampsteadrotary.org or www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub, or call me on: 01344 526 424.

Peter von Bergen

