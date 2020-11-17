IN THE COMMUNITY: Sunrise of Sonning

GHOSTLY goings on in Sonning were responsible for reuniting families last week.

Staff at the Sunrise of Sonning care home organised a Hallowe’en walk-through visit, allowing residents to catch up with loved ones.

The event, held during half-term, was aimed at reuniting grandchildren with their grannies and granddads, many of whom have been unable to visit since March this year.

Families booked 15 minute slots, with fancy dress and plenty of sweet treats the order of the day.

And organisers said that there were many happy tears at the Covid-safe reunions, with one resident Teresa Vincent. able to greet her eight-week-old granddaughter for the first time.

Lindsay Thomas, who is the daughter of a resident, was hugely grateful for last Wednesday’s event.

“A big thank you to Sunrise of Sonning for a very well organised, and socially distanced, Hallowe’en walk-through,” she said.

“My three girls have really missed their Nanny this year and have been unable to visit the care home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Lockdown and reduced family contact has affected my Mum who lives with dementia, and also my children who worry about their Nanny.

“My youngest daughter doesn’t understand why she can’t see her Nanny or cuddle her anymore.”

She added: “It was such a special event, to see grandchildren finally reunited with grandparents and we really look forward to some more creative events like this, to keep families in touch during these tough times.”

And the Sunrise team were delighted too.

Event coordinator, Gai McNeile, said: “This was so special and emotional for all of us.

“The family who had brought along their young baby to meet their Grandmother for the first time had me in tears – thinking about it now makes me emotional.

“Our residents were so thankful for the opportunity to see the youngest members of their family, I am so glad we were able to orchestrate this safely.”

She added: “We are always looking for innovative solutions to ensure our residents maintain plenty of contact with their families throughout this challenging time.”