IN THE COMMUNITY: Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society announces autumn schedule of lectures

THE THAMES Valley Ancient Egypt Society has announced its autumn series of lectures, which will be held online.

The coronavirus pandemic means that it cannot meet at usual at its Woodley base of the Oakwood Centre, but these online lectures enable the community to use Zoom to learn more about the past.

Meetings start with an AGM, held at 1pm on Saturday, October 10.

This will be followed at 2pm by a lecture by Professor Susanne Bickel, an Egyptologist at the University of Basel, Switzerland and diirector of the Swiss Mission in the Valley of the Kings.

Her talk will be entitled The Princesses’ Burial: New research in the Valley of the Kings KV63.

On Saturday, October 24, Drinking Wine, Baking Bread, and Making the Best of It: Humour and the Afterlife in Egyptian Tomb Scenes is the title for a talk by Dr Stephen Harvey.

He will explain how Egyptian tomb chapels feature a variety of scenes which often feature unmistakably humorous or light-hearted content.

A literate ancient visitor to a tomb would have had an extra treat available in the form of captions, conversations, quarrels, songs, and arguments recorded as dialogue in the hieroglyphic inscriptions often written above such scenes, Dr Harvey will explain more.

On Saturday, November 14, there will be a focus on the Chadwick museum in Bolton, named after its principle benefactor.

Ian Trumblein will give a talk on how the museum came to be and specialise in world cultures.

There will be particular focus on a mill owner’s daughter, Annie Barlow, who worked with the Egypt Exploration Society to bring Egypt to Bolton.

From mummies to jewellery, and statues to temple columns the collections span several thousand years of history. More than 130 years later, Bolton now has one of the largest and best collections of Ancient Egyptian artefacts in the UK, that are newly displayed in Bolton’s Egypt.

There will also be lectures on Saturdays November 28 and December 12.

Entry costs £4, and participants are asked to keep microphones and cameras turned off during the lecture, with any questions at the end being courteous, concise

and on topic.

For more details, log on to www.tvaes.org.uk

