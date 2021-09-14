IN THE COMMUNITY: Thames Valley Chorus to rehearse indoors again

The TVC are delighted to report that they are now rehearsing indoors.

A giant step forward.

After months of rehearsing with the Zoom system, and latterly outdoors at our base at Bulmershe School, we have now started to sing close harmony almost as we did before the various lockdowns.

We observe safe distancing and have our temperature taken before we start. Hopefully even these procedures will soon be rendered unnecessary.

The benefits of singing indoors are that we can now hear the other voice parts clearly and tune appropriately to them – very important part of our singing style.

Gents, if you would like to take up a new hobby, or restart a previous singing experience, come along to Bulmershe School on Tuesday, September 21, at 7.30pm.

We are organising a “taster evening”, where in addition to hearing us sing you can have a try yourself and, if you like what you have experienced, you can begin a series of coaching sessions with the aim of joining us.

Our repertoire is wide and varied. We sing popular songs from many periods, and from the shows, plus some more serious ballads to add variety to our singing style.

We have the opportunity to travel around to both the local area to other parts of the UK, and also to some European destinations. In particular the twinning of Reading and Düsseldorf give us the opportunity of both hosting and travelling to Germany.

The health benefits of singing have been well documented and we also have fun at our rehearsals.

A sense of humour is a trait we like in our recruits.

We are an all-male Chorus, but if any ladies reading this would like to sing in this style, there is a ladies chorus in Reading, and mixed choirs are becoming very popular.

For more information on the taster evening please e-mail us on sing@tvchorus.co.uk or look at our website tvchorus.co.uk

