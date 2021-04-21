Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: THAMES VALLEY POETS OVERCOME THE PANDEMIC

Thames Valley Poets
Winner: David Baldock with the Chris Mundy Trophy  

One thing that Covid 19 has not been able to stop is the weekly meetings of the Thames Valley Writers Circle, thanks to the technology of Zoom.

Nor has it prevented the holding of their annual members’ competitions.

In fact, this year’s annual poetry competition for the Chris Mundy Trophy, received record entries.  Placing them all on the Circle website also enabled all members to view and vote. 

Janis Doughty wanted her poem, ‘The Hospital Waiting Room’, to have a happy ending and it did in two ways as she took third place just behind two of the Circle’s noted poets. Colin Ferguson, author of a number of books of poetry and Hymns, was runner up with ‘Broadstairs Nostalgia’, reviewing what’s changed on its seafront. Taking top spot and the Chris Mundy Trophy was poet David Baldock, whose ‘Noticing’, listed the everyday things he now noticed more on his lockdown walks.

More information on the Circle can be found on thamesvalleywriterscircle.org

DICK SAWDON SMITH

