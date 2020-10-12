IN THE COMMUNITY: Thames Valley Writers’ Circle

Thames Valley Writers’ Circle has been operating with online and Zoom meetings since the pandemic, but there was one event they were determined not to ignore.

This was their major short story competition, which is critiqued by an independent national judge.

The Circle was particularly determined to continue with it this year, as it was now to compete for the Barbara Olive Smith Memorial Trophy, named to commemorate the founder of the Circle who died earlier this year.

Barbara herself had won many local and national competitions.

The judge’s verdict placed Les Williams in third place with Deadweight about a firm’s team-building event in the Arizona desert that went wrong.

Second place went to Rob Stallard with Selling JK at Hay about a feud between rival stallholders at the Hay-on-Wye Literary Festival.

But the winner was Neil Somerville with Your Call, in which the reader finds himself/herself involvedin the last question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Neil is one of the most productive of the Circle members, for having decided to give up his job with the BBC to make his living by writing, he has had nearly 50 books published.

Dick Sawdon Smith