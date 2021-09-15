IN THE COMMUNITY: The amazing art of the poster revealed

In August, members of the Arts Society Wokingham were treated to a bonus online lecture by Charles Harris entitled Taken by Surprise: a Revolution in the Art of the Poster.

Charles, who has enjoyed a life-long career in advertising, took his audience back to the birth of commercial art during the Belle Époque in Paris.

It was Jules Chéret the French illustrator and graphic designer, who first used the emerging technique of lithography to create eye-catching posters in the latter half of the 19th century. Toulouse-Lautrec, Mucha, Steinlen and Cappiello followed in his footsteps and created some iconic Art Nouveau posters, blurring the line between high art and advertising.

These artists understood how to use line and colour to maximum impact, as illustrated in Toulouse-Lautrec’s poster for the Moulin-Rouge.

Charles pointed out that our eyes are immediately drawn to the colour yellow which was frequently used for dramatic effect.

Nowadays we take brand mascots such as the Michelin man (with associations of strength and durability) and the energetic pink Duracell bunny, for granted, but it was Leonardo Cappiello who first used them to great effect at the beginning of the 20th century – his Maurin Absinthe green demon and the Cinzano red zebra being the most famous examples.

Charles explained that the juxtaposition of a red zebra and a bottle of Cinzano creates the element of surprise which is essential when designing a good poster.

By his choice of illustrations and insights into the techniques, artistry and psychology behind poster art Charles convinced his audience that a revolution did take place in Paris during the Belle Époque.

This lecture was the last in the season for the Arts Society Wokingham but we have an exciting new season starting at 7.45pm on Monday, September 20.

Gavin Plumley, the well-known writer and broadcaster, will be talking about Two Gustavs: Mahler and Klimt.

He will be comparing these two great fin de siècle talents, and asking what fundamentally links and, indeed, divides them.

Future lectures cover topics such as Peggy Guggenheim and the

birth of mid-century Modernism, the revival of 15th century Timurid carpet designs, the Imperial Easter Eggs of Carl Fabergé, and the sculptures of Antony Gormley.

Why not join the Society and enjoy these monthly talks by accredited and knowledgeable experts?

For full details of the new season’s programme, please visit www.TheArtsSocietyWokingham.org.uk

Sue Bryant

