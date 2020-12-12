IN THE COMMUNITY: The Arts Society Wokingham

On November 16, members of The Arts Society Wokingham were invited to ‘Sing we Yule’ along with Sarah Derre-Jones.

She set the scene by describing the long cold winters of the Middle Ages.

The Little Ice Age culminated in England in 1410 when the Thames stayed frozen for more than 12 weeks.

By means of illuminated manuscripts and reference to contemporary accounts she showed that despite the cold and harsh conditions Christmas was celebrated in style in a medieval manor house.

Carols featured in these festivities, some of them such as the Coventry Carol we still sing today.

Drinking songs were also greatly enjoyed by the peasants and Sarah was joined by her husband, Baldrick, (aka Phil) singing and playing a selection of rowdy drinking songs.

However, the highlight of this virtual lecture was Sarah’s collection of reproduction medieval instrument s whose names may be known to us but which are rarely seen or heard: the hurdy-gurdy, the plucked psaltery, the hammered dulcimer and the medieval harp among others. Sarah explained in great detail how each of these fascinating instruments worked.

Members were particularly interested to see her demonstrate the complexities of the hurdy- gurdy which she nick-named the ‘medieval synthesiser’.

Despite a few technical glitches, courtesy of the rather ‘cobbled super highway’ connection from deepest Cornwall, Sarah captured the essence of a medieval Christmas and started the festive season with a flourish.

Carrying on the Christmas theme, the Society is offering its members a special bonus event: ‘The Spirit of Christmas – a festive virtual Christmas Extravaganza’. This will be an interactive event hosted by Pepe Martinez and Simon Whitehead who are both Blue Badge guides with theatrical connections. In the first part they will explore the origins of our Christmas traditions.

After a short interval the fun really begins with a virtual performance of A Christmas Carol with a strong Dickensian theme.

This exciting event will take place on Friday, December 18, at 3pm so It is not too late to join the Society in time to take part.

For more information, please visit our website www.theartssocietywokingham.org.uk

Sue Bryant