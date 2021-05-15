IN THE COMMUNITY: The Arts Society Wokingham April lecture

The Arts Society Wokingham’s April lecture had an intriguing title, Power, Propaganda and Men in Tights.

Members soon realised that they were in for a real treat as Linda Smith took them on a visual journey exploring the symbolic details of portraiture in Tudor times.

Many of the audience were familiar with the portraits of the Tudor monarchs but had not realised their original significance and purpose.

First Henry VIII and then Elizabeth I embraced the idea that portraiture could be used as a means of communication and propaganda. Realism was not as important as symbolism.

Throughout her long reign Elizabeth commissioned a series of portraits by different artists to mark occasions or emphasise aspects of her personality.

Her Coronation portrait was rather formal but the Phoenix portrait of 1575 shows her dressed in an opulent gown encrusted with pearls (the symbol of chastity) and gold thread.

She is wearing a large phoenix jewel round her neck which was a symbol of rebirth. In her hand is a rose which was a symbol of virginity.

The Armada portrait is perhaps the most symbolic and features many different images celebrating the defeat of the Spanish fleet. Elizabeth is in the centre with her hand firmly placed on a globe – emphasising her role as the Warrior Queen.

It was not only royalty who commissioned portraits. Aristocrats commissioned family portraits to illustrate their dynastic power. There are also examples of portraits of pregnant ladies commissioned by their husbands, maybe as a memento in case the wife should die during childbirth.

Linda is an entertaining and knowledgeable speaker. She wove together the historical background of the paintings, all beautifully illustrated, and their symbolic details in such a way that it kept her audience enthralled.

As one member summed up the lecture, ‘Brilliant speaker. I could listen to her for hours’.

The society’s next online lecture is entitled, Underground Cathedrals – The World Class Art, Architecture and Design of the London Underground.

Ian Swankie will reveal the unique architecture, ingenious design, powerful advertising posters and iconic calligraphy of the world’s first underground railway.

He will also take a peek at a few of the new Crossrail stations, designed by some of the world’s top architects.

The talk will be streamed live to the society’s YouTube channel at 7.45pm on Monday, May 17.

To find out how to become a member of the society and have access to these varied monthly lectures, visit our website www.TheArtsSocietyWokingham.org.uk

Sue Bryant

