IN THE COMMUNITY: The Arts Society Wokingham explores photography

Is photography really ‘art’? Members of the Arts Society Wokingham were left in no after doubt after attending Charlie Waite’s illustrated on-line talk entitled The Making of Landscape Photography.

Charlie is justifiably hailed as one of the world’s leading landscape photographers.

Some of his early photographs may have been the result of being in the right place at the right time – such as an early black and white image of four girls with their bikes queuing for a ferry in Vietnam. But it is Charlie’s artistic vision and attention to detail that has made him so successful.

The audience were treated to a stunning set of his photographs taken all over the world.

Strongly influenced by the French photographer, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Charlie stressed that the landscape photographer’s emotional connection to nature is vital. To quote Cartier-Bresson the most evocative images are achieved by ‘putting one’s head one’s eye and one’s heart on the same axis’.

A good photograph can create many sensations – wonder, joy, serenity.

The Neurological Department at St George’s Hospital, London, have recognised the power of Charlie’s photographs and commissioned him to produce a large back-lit image to display in their Reception area. This image of light streaming through a wood one early spring morning is bringing pleasure and a sense of calm and serenity to both patients and staff.

More recently Charlie has become interested in the way that shapes work together – their colour, pure lines and their geometric patterns. His photograph of a boat-shaped building in Cadiz, illustrated here, shows that he still retains his attention to detail. Imagine how long he had to wait to capture the moment when a bird flew just above the lamppost and cast its shadow on the side of the building.

It is rare privilege for the society to have the pleasure of hearing a living artist talk about their work.

Our next on-line talk examines the eccentric and visionary world of one of the most creative and imaginative British painters of the 20th century, Stanley Spencer. Why not join us at 7.45pm on Monday, July 19?

Val Woodgate is our speaker. She is a well-known lecturer and guide at Tate Britain and Tate Modern.

This talk is free and will be broadcast via our unlisted YouTube channel. Just email memsectheartssocietywham@gmail.com in advance and you will be sent the link the day before the lecture.

For more details go to www.theArtsSocietyWokingham.org.uk

Sue Bryant

