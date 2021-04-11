IN THE COMMUNITY: The Arts Society Wokingham explores the development of theatre and its stage sets

Drawing on his wealth of knowledge and personal experience, Ian Gledhill, gave the members of The Arts Society Wokingham an informative and amusing talk on the origins, and development of stage scenery including the practicalities to be considered when designing stage sets.

The origins of theatre date back to ancient Greece.

Many of the words currently in use today are derived from Greek, including ‘theatron’ meaning ’a watching space’.

Greek and Roman amphitheatres were often built of stone and set into a hill side – the view beyond the stage providing the only scenery.

The origins of stage scenery in England date back to medieval times when simple painted wooden sets were mounted on wagons in front of which troops of travelling players performed mystery plays.

By the 16th century purpose-built theatres were being erected in London by entrepreneurs such as Richard Burbage. These wooden theatres offered scope for permanent and more complex stage designs.

Around the same time in Italy, the Teatro Olimpico was built with stage scenery, made of wood and canvas painted to create the optical illusion of streets stretching off into the distance.

Ian reminded the audience that lighting played an important part in the evolution of stage scenery. In the Middle Ages and right up to the start of the 19th century stages were lit by candle light. Chandeliers hung from the ceilings of theatres giving off rather dim light which meant that the actors need to stand in front of the stage so they could be seen. The invention of gas lighting changed all that.

More elaborate and deeper sets could be designed including real doorways and, balconies and even bridges.

By 1881 gas lights had been superseded by electricity. For the first time the auditorium lights could be dimmed during performances.

Nowadays stage scenery can range from the minimalistic through to the elaborate sets of West End musicals.

Technology has opened up many more opportunities. Ian explained how he used CAD and Photoshop software to create the backdrop for the Spider- Man show at Thorpe Park in a very short time frame.

His designs were printed onto vast sheets of plastic by specialist printers and hung on scaffolding towers.

Ian’s depth of knowledge and entertaining style left the audience wanting to hear more about his own theatrical experiences. Maybe the subject of a future lecture?

.The society’s next lecture will be on a completely different topic: Power, Propaganda and Men In Tights: English Art Under The Tudors.

It was portraiture that dominated this period and Linda Smith will be considering the impact and function of some of the portrayals of the great monarchs and personalities of the Tudor age.

The talk will be streamed live to the society’s YouTube channel at 7.45pm on Monday, April 19.

To find out how to become a member of the society and have access to these varied monthly lectures please visit www.TheArtsSocietyWokingham.org.uk

Sue Bryant

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today