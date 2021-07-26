IN THE COMMUNITY: The Arts Society Wokingham maintains its support for First Days

The Arts Society Wokingham has continued its support for young people in the borough by presenting a £250 grant to local charity First Days.

The grant is for arts and crafts materials for children and young people who may not be able to afford these for the start of the new school year. The grant is in addition to the £500 that the Society gave the charity at Christmas.

Robin Cops, the Chairman of the Arts Society Wokingham, said: “We are delighted to secure this funding from The Arts Society’s national fund and to be able to use it to support such an important local charity.”

Emma Cantrell, CEO and founder of First Days said: “With charitable giving at an all-time low and the demand for our services at an all-time high, this donation will make a real difference to families in the local area living in poverty.

“It is easy to take having access to essential school equipment for granted but for some, purchasing these items is simply out of their reach.”

After receiving notification of our school packs, one school teacher said: “I appreciate all of the hard work and dedication you all put into making vulnerable families lives much better. You make the sun shine on cloudy days for them.

“We simply cannot continue to deliver this vital support without your help. Thank you.”

SUE BRYANT

