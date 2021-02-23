IN THE COMMUNITY: The Hardy Plant Society plans Zoom meetings

The Hardy Plant Society exists to stimulate interest in growing hardy herbaceous plants.

It was formed in 1957, and provides information about familiar and less well-known perennials, how to grow them and where they may be obtained.

The Society also works towards ensuring that all garden worthy perennial plants remain in cultivation and have the widest possible distribution.

As with many other organisations meetings in 2020 were severely affected by Covid-19, but it is currently meeting by Zoom.

On Tuesday, March 9, it will hold an AGM, followed by a talk on Epimediums by Sally Gregson.

And on Tuesday, April 13, Graham and Angela O’Connell will speak on the subject of Beyond the Gate – NGS (National Garden Scheme) Past and Present.

The Zoom meetings open at 7.30pm with talks starting at 7.45pm, apart from AGM.

Members from other gardening groups are invited to attend for a small fee of £5.

Email invitations will be sent in advance of each talk to allow people to join in from the comfort of their own homes.

For details, log on to www.berkshirehps.org.uk

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk