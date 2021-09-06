Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: The Inner Wheel is still turning and the art fair is returning

Rotary Club
Members of the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh with artists at the 2019 Rotary Art Fair

THE INNER Wheel Club of Reading and Maiden Erlegh has been active throughout the summer.

Tonia Trathen said that last month, 18 bridge players at the club assembled for a fundraising event which included an afternoon tea.

At the same time, all 22 non-playing members had a charity lunch at a club member’s house.

These were to support The Cowshed, based in Winnersh, and  Karun School and Children’s Home in Tamilnadu, India.

The club plans to help Wargrave-based Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with additional needs.

With a focus on the outdoors, the club will help clear autumn leaves to tidy the centre.

Next month, the club will be holding the Reading Charity Art Fair at Leighton Park School.

It will run from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, with a preview on the first night.

Members of the Inner Wheel will be making and serving canapés, as well as running the cafe for refreshments over the weekend.

Ms Trathen said the Inner Wheel is a very keen, lively and enthusiastic club looking to attract new members.

It meets on the third Thursday evening of each month at Sonning Golf Club.

For more information, visit: www.innerwheelclubrme.org

