IN THE COMMUNITY: The Reading Guild of Artists holds summer exhibition at RBH

The Reading Guild of Artists (RGA) is pleased to announce the return to the corridors of the Royal Berkshire Hospital for its 26th charity art sale.

It’s been a long time coming after all the lockdowns and restrictions of the past many months.

Trish Roberts, the new exhibitions secretary of the RGA, oversaw the exhibition team working well together to present a colourful and varied display of members’ art works.

The exhibition is open until Saturday, August 28, and 25% of sales will be donated to the Royal Berks Charity.

Trish says she is delighted with the new exhibition and hopes that the wide variety of artworks, the range of subject matter and the joy of seeing ‘art in the flesh’ will be a source of great pleasure for all who spend some time looking as they walk along the second-floor link corridor at the hospital.

One doctor, based in the x-ray department, said that “her walk to work along the corridor from the car park is made more pleasurable and the art on show lifts her spirits”.

Trish Roberts, Reading Guild of Artists Exhibition Secretary

RGA member Janina Maher is exhibiting her mixed media piece Purple Profusion. A tutor and practitioner of mono-printing she has incorporated some of her prints into paintings. This vibrant work of art is one of her beautiful, finished pieces.

She said: “The exhibition (at the RBH) helps brighten the corridors for staff, patients and visitors and gives local artists the opportunity to reach a wider audience”.

It also gives art lovers who visit the hospital an opportunity to buy and own original art whilst at the same time helping to support the hospital charity.

Further information can be found by visiting www.rga-artists.org.uk or www.facebook.com/ReadingGuildofArtists

Jane Somner

