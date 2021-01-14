IN THE COMMUNITY: WADE 150 Club

ON FRIDAY, January 8, WADE held a festive draw in its 150 Club lottery.

The draw aims to help replace lost finances as a result of coronavirus cancelling many of its fundraising activities.

The centre, on Reading Road, provides daycare facilities for the borough’s older residents, including hot lunches, entertainment and resources.

Held monthly, there are three prizes for the draw. The more people who join the 150 Club, the greater the prizes.

First prize was £128, and went to member number 55. Second prize was £64 was given to member 19. And the third prize was £32 and awarded to 83.

A spokesperson for WADE said: “Congratulations to the three lucky winners.

“Thanks again to everyone who has joined and supported WADE so far. Please spread the word.”

There are still some places available for the lottery draw, but once it reaches 150 members, it will be closed for the rest of the draw year.

For more details, call Jess on 0118 978 7025, email wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk, and log on to the group’s website, wadecentre.org.uk.