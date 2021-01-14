WT - tens of thousands of readers in print & online
Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: WADE 150 Club

by Phil Creighton0
WADE
Picture: Steve Smyth

ON FRIDAY, January 8, WADE held a festive draw in its 150 Club lottery.

The draw aims to help replace lost finances as a result of coronavirus cancelling many of its fundraising activities.

The centre, on Reading Road, provides daycare facilities for the borough’s older residents, including hot lunches, entertainment and resources.

Held monthly, there are three prizes for the draw. The more people who join the 150 Club, the greater the prizes.

First prize was £128, and went to member number 55. Second prize was £64 was given to member 19. And the third prize was £32 and awarded to 83.

A spokesperson for WADE said: “Congratulations to the three lucky winners.

“Thanks again to everyone who has joined and supported WADE so far. Please spread the word.”

There are still some places available for the lottery draw, but once it reaches 150 members, it will be closed for the rest of the draw year.

For more details, call Jess on 0118 978 7025, email wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk, and log on to the group’s website, wadecentre.org.uk.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Which diversion are you following?

John Wakefield

M&S Wokingham closure: Redwood writes in

Phil Creighton

We are amused! Victoria Arms hosts new music nights

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Support Wokingham.Today.

Wokingham.Today is a Social Enterprise and aims to ensure that everyone within the Borough has free access to independent and up-to-date news. However, providing this service is not without costs. If you are able to, please make a contribution to support our work.

Click here to contribute.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.