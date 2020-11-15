The Wokingham Paper

IN THE COMMUNITY: WADE

by Phil Creighton0
WADE
The Launch of the 150 Club Draw at the Wade Day Centre Picture: Steve Smyth

ON FRIDAY, November 6, WADE held the third draw in its 150 Club lottery.

The draw aims to help replace lost finances as a result of coronavirus cancelling many of its fundraising activities.

The centre, on Reading Road, provides daycare facilities for the borough’s older residents, including hot lunches, entertainment and resources.

Held monthly, there are three prizes for the draw. The more people who join the 150 Club, the greater their value.

First prize was £128, and went to member number 120. Second prize was £64 was given to member 131. And the third prize was £32 and awarded to 41.

A spokesperson for WADE said: “Congratulations to the three lucky winners.

“Thanks again to everyone who has joined and supported WADE so far. Please spread the word.”

There are still some places available for the lottery draw, but once it reaches 150 members, it will be closed for the rest of the draw year.

For more details, call Jess on 0118 978 7025, email wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk, and log on to the group’s website, wadecentre.org.uk.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

