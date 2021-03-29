Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: WADE holds March 150 Club draw

WADE
WADE's services include minibuses to help transport Wokingham's older population to the Reading Road centre

ON FRIDAY, March 5, WADE held the latest draw in its 150 Club lottery.

The draw aims to help replace lost finances as a result of coronavirus.

The centre, on Reading Road, provides daycare facilities for the borough’s older residents, including hot lunches, entertainment and resources. It has reopened some of its facilities following the most recent lockdown.

Held monthly, there are three prizes for the draw. The more people who join, the greater the prizes.

First prize was £128, and went to member number 34. Second prize was £64 was given to member 122. And the third prize was £32 and awarded to 3.

To join, call Jess on 0118 978 7025, email wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk, or log on
to the group’s website, www.wadecentre.org.uk.

