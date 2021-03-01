IN THE COMMUNITY: Wade searches for new volunteers to come forward

WOKINGHAM’s day centre for the elderly is appealing for volunteers to come forward.

Based on Reading Road, WADE is looking for new members for its Friends of WADE fundraising committee.

The committee has successfully raised thousands of pounds for Wade over the years, but in the last year, the group has been unable to hold many of its normal fundraising events due to Covid-19.

That combined with the estimated losses to Wade this year due to the enforced closures during lockdowns, has meant anticipated losses of just over £100,000 in its current financial year.

A spokesperson said: “Hence, with the possibility of some daylight ahead, we are seeking keen fundraisers to join our Friends of Wade fundraising committee”

For more details, or to apply, email Philip Mirfin, chairman of trustees, at philip.mirfin@wadecentre.org.uk

