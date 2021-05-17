IN THE COMMUNITY: WADE’s latest draw and plans for summer fete

ON FRIDAY, May 7, WADE held the latest draw in its 150 Club lottery. The centre, on Reading Road, provides daycare facilities for the borough’s older residents, including hot lunches, entertainment and resources.

The draw is held monthly, and there are three prizes. The more people who join the 150 Club, the greater the prizes.

First prize was £128, and went to member number 34. Second prize was £64 was given to member 122. And the third prize was £32 and awarded to 3.

A spokesperson for WADE said: “Congratulations to the three lucky winners.

“Thanks again to everyone who has joined and supported WADE so far. Please spread the word.”

For more details, call Jess on 0118 978 7025, email wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk, and log on to the group’s website, wadecentre.org.uk

WADE has set the date for its summer fete – Saturday, July 3.

It will take place in the grounds of its Reading Road base between 11am and 2pm.

There will be a variety of stalls, all with social distancing measures in place. They include plants, raffles and games.

Refreshments including a barbecue will be available and there will be some tombolas as well.

Entertainment will come from a ukelele band and parking will be available in the masonic hall car park opposite WADE.

Entry is £1 for adults and free for children.

For more details, log on to www.wadecentre.org.uk

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today