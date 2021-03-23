IN THE COMMUNITY: Wargrave Local History Society

The March meeting of the Wargrave Local History Society began with the AGM.

The past year, when meetings had to be moved on-line, was reviewed, a committee elected, and details of the 2021-22 programme were given.

Each month over the past year, the society has shared with members an item from its archive, and following the formal part of the evening, society secretary Peter Delaney gave an illustrated presentation on the the origins of the collection.

The society’s first chairman was the late Derek Bird, born and bred in the village, He had gathered photographs, documents, and made copious notes on the village’s history.

He kindly allowed copies to be made for the early local history exhibitions in the village, and those were the start of the collection, along with others that were copied for the production of the Book of Wargrave.

Sometimes, acquisitions have come from being ‘in the right place at the right time’, as with another large part of the collection, which consists of photographs, and some early documents, from the Piggott School, starting with the laying of the foundation stone by the Bishop of Oxford in 1939.

These had been in store under the school stage, but following an inspection by a fire officer, the area had to be cleared.

The society was able to rescue them, and in due course all were catalogued and stored in archivally safe materials.

All kinds of activities are included – craft projects, animal husbandry, sports events, drama productions, or school trips, and there are around 300 photographs from this source.

In due course, the society was offered the postcard collection assembled by Derek Bird. This comprised about 450 original items.

These are held in a dedicated archival quality album – preserving the same sequence that the Bird family had used for them.

The story of the next major collection of pictures takes us back 12 years, to the society AGM in 2009, when two members asked if “we might be interested in some old pictures of the village?”

There were three albums, and the images was relatively early, as the Woodclyffe Hall, which opened in 1900, was not yet there.

It turned out that these were the personal albums of Harriette Cooke Smith, Wargrave’s principal benefactress of the 20th century.

The society was very lucky to have been offered these. They had been seen by someone who recognised the word Wargrave, and so thought they ‘might be of interest’ – just before they were about to go into the Northampton refuse destructor.

Although the archive has these large collections, many other items have come from a wide variety of donors – each in their own way interesting, and often help ‘tell the story’ with items from other sources.

Apart from photographs, there are long runs of the parish magazine, first published in April 1861, and also a complete set of the Wargrave News.

There are artefacts as well as archives, including part of the B17 Flying Fortress that crashed at Wargrave in November 1943, which was retrieved from the River Thames in 2010.

Other items relate to various village businesses: receipts, trading accounts and various other records that help record life in the village in time past.

The society is always interested to add items of village interest to its collection, to preserve them as a record of the people, buildings and events in the village.

The latest information on the society, and its planned programme is at www.wargravehistory.org.uk.

Alternatively, email info@wargravehistory.org.uk to confirm meeting details.

Peter Delaney

