IN THE COMMUNITY: Wargrave Local History Society explores Royal Weddings

Wargrave Local History Society welcomed back highly regarded local historian Catherine Sampson for their May meeting.

She gave her presentation on Royal Weddings, using Zoom, with even more members joining in.

She explained that she is an ardent royalist, even though her talk included various accounts of scandal – the past being far more controversial than anything the media might suggest in more recent years.

People normally choose their spouse with care, marrying their soul mate or love partner. However, in times past it was rather different for royal families.

The choice of a spouse could be based on love, but factors such as pedigree, religious beliefs, political and social allegiances, temperament, looks or the ability to breed were more likely to be considered.

The choice of a suitable partner for a member of the royal family came to be governed by two Acts of Parliament. Under the Royal Settlement Act of 1701, anyone who was a Roman Catholic, or who married a Roman Catholic, was no longer allowed to inherit the throne.

This was followed in 1772 by the Royal Marriage Act.

George III was concerned that his brothers were making unsuitable marriage arrangements, and this Act required anyone in the line of succession had to ask the ruling monarch for permission to marry.

In more recent times, that has been amended, so that only the top five in line to the throne need seek the monarch’s permission.

Put together, these Acts determined who people in the royal family could marry – partners would be selected from abroad, so as not to give power to other families within Britain, and tended to come from northern Europe, as that was largely non-Catholic.

Royal mistresses also featured in several of the accounts from the 18th and 19th centuries, while others from earlier times involved child brides as young as 11.

Caroline also considered the most popular venues used for royal weddings.

Although Westminster Abbey has been used since 1100, only two reigning monarchs – Henry I and Richard II – have been married there.

St George’s Chapel at Windsor and the Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace have also been used for several such events, but St Paul’s cathedral only twice.

Catherine concluded with a selection of pictures of ‘scene stealing by attendants’ at royal weddings, with pages and bridesmaids looking the wrong way, sticking their tongue out, or sharing a joke.

The Society's planned programme is at www.wargravehistory.org.uk, where the latest information can be found, or email info@wargravehistory.org.uk to confirm meeting details.

PETER DELANEY

