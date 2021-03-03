IN THE COMMUNITY: West Oak Care Home welcomes return of live music

LIVE MUSIC may not have returned for everyone, but for residents of one Wokingham care home, concerts have come to them.

West Oak care home has opened a new visiting suite for residents to spend time with their loved ones. But it also means live entertainment is back on the agenda.

Staff welcomed back one of their regular entertainers, Gary Roman, singing in the Pod.

Geoffrey Honour, senior general manager at the home, said the Pod has been a brilliant addition to West Oak.

“It is wonderful to be able to offer live entertainment to our residents once again,” he said. “They have so missed being able to have performances in the home so this is a brilliant opportunity.”

The room is similar to a living room, with comfortable furnishings. It has an intercom system fitted so residents can talk or enjoy live entertainment through a glass divider fitted to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

