IN THE COMMUNITY: West Oak Care Home

RESIDENTS at a Wokingham care home have kept their spirits up during the pandemic thanks to a range of special activities, including mechanical cats and pasta tasting days.

And late last month, staff at West Oak care home in Murray Road, dressed up to mark Hallowe’en. Activities included a pumpkin carving contest.

The pasta testing event saw residents try different varieties, shapes and colours and sharing their verdicts, while electronic cats put smiles on their faces.

The centre says that its activities coordinator, Dawn Davies, has been tailoring activities to suit the interests and hobbies of residents.

Geoffrey Honour, general manager at West Oak, said: “Ensuring residents feel engaged and connected within our homes is more important than ever.

“Our varied activities programme allows us to provide stimulation of the mind, body and soul for residents in group activities, as well as one-to-one.

“We have also adapted ways to keep residents active, while ensuring that the group activities are smaller, adhering to current government social distancing advice.”

The centre, run by Barchester Healthcare, says it is able to welcome new residents.