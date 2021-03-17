IN THE COMMUNITY: William’s winning design will be used by Bluebird Care Wokingham for badges

BLUEBIRD Care Wokingham has encouraged children to express themselves for the recent Children’s Mental Health Week.

The home care provider encouraged local children to explore the different ways we can share our thoughts, feelings and ideas, through an art competition.

Karen Anderson, who has been training Bluebird Care staff for more than 12 years, judged the competition and was blown away by the quality of entries submitted.

She said: “We would like to personally thank all the children that entered into our competition. The amazing designs will be turned into one big bluebird and displayed in our office.”

The winning design was created by William, 10, from Woodley.

“The reason I picked William’s design was the bird has all the colours of Bluebird Care and looks extremely proud,” Ms Anderson said. “The bird on the design also has its eyes closed, which means the bird is listening, and this is a very important aspect of care.”

A close-up of William’s winning design

Jade, William’s mum, said: “William was over the moon, it was the lift he needed and his teacher was very proud of him when he showed it to his class at school”.

William won a WHSmith voucher and his design turned into a pin badge for the team at Bluebird Care Reading, Wokingham, Windsor, Maidenhead and Bracknell.

