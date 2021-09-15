IN THE COMMUNITY: Winning artists named by BBC Radio 3 star

The Reading Guild of Artists (RGA) has released the names of this year’s recipients of the Marie Dyson Award.

BBC Radio 3 presenter, Fiona Talkington said “it was a privilege to be asked to assess the works exhibited at the RGA’s 90th Annual Exhibition. It was also extremely difficult: there were many contenders”.

While contemplating the many works on display Fiona said the Guild had shown, once again, why art is so important, not just for those who make ‘all this amazing work’ but also for the effect on us as visitors who spend time with each work.

She also admired the huge amount of work that goes into mounting such an exhibition including the ‘painstaking work of hanging’.

Fiona Talkington with Jenny Halstead’s piece, Colette

She chose Earth Dreaming by Nina O’Connell, batik on paper and Colette by Jenny Halstead, conté on paper.

Of Nina’s piece, Fiona admired the “huge swirling lines and the tiniest most intricate details, exquisite techniques, which tell of a time spent in love and care for this planet of ours. Earth Dreaming wouldn’t let me go”.

Of ‘Colette’ she talked of the “compulsion to look at her, to admire her magnificent profile and that I am under her spell”.

Five other artists who were ‘highly commended’.

The exhibition was held at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley during July.

For more details, visit: www.rga-artists.org.uk or www.facebook.com/ReadingGuildofArtists

