IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Art Journaling Group

WOKINGHAM residents can join a new art journaling group to support their wellbeing.

Designed to help people manage stress, anxiety and build resilience and focus, sessions cost £3.50 per week.

The group currently meets during the day, but is looking to provide an evening session if there is enough interest.

For more information, email Rachel Freegard at artjournallingforwellbeing@gmail.com

