IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham day centre for elderly announces new patron

A CHARITY that helps Wokingham’s older population has announced a new patron.

WADE, based in Reading Road, offers day care facilities including hot meals, and entertainment. A minibus service helps ferry people to and from the activities.

And it can also offer physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Some of this is constrained by the current coronavirus pandemic.

At the charity’s AGM, held online on Wednesday, January 27, Lady Elizabeth Godsal stepped down and her daughter Lucy Zeal, High Stewardess of Wokingham, has taken over the role.

A spokesperson for WADE said: “We are delighted and would like to both thank Lady Elizabeth very much for her support as patron over the years and welcome Lucy to the position”.

At the same meeting, Philip Mirfin was elected as WADE chairman and Jacqueline Wilson has stepped down to the vice chair role.

“We are very grateful for her contribution and continued efforts for the charity while WADE chair,” the spokesperson said.

For more details about WADE and its work, log on to wadecentre.org.uk

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk