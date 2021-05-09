IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Horticultural Association holds first mini-show of 2021

Diane Rowe inspects exhibits

The proof of the pudding was in the eating at the first mini-show of 2021 for Wokingham Horticultural Association.

Diane Rowe baked a Marble Cake to a given recipe which was judged the best among the 10 exhibits.

Diane had a reputation to maintain as a photo of the Marble Cake she baked for the Virtual Spring Show in March had been voted tops by other members.

St Crispin’s pupil Madi Emery’s Marble Cake was highly commended (pictured).

Allotment holder Kevin Beautement’s spectacular pot plant won him a first place, as did his three sticks of rhubarb.

Pauline MacBrayne was a winner with an impressive collection of own-grown fruit and vegetables.

The April Show took place in glorious sunshine in the Garden Room at the Ormonde Road allotments site where social distancing could be maintained.

Madi Emery with Marble Cake

The next show is due to take place on Sunday, May 23, with the final Summer Show on June 27, when the WHA plan to hold a grand opening of the refurbished Trading Store.

Further details can be found on the Wokingham Horticultural Association website www.w-h-a.org.uk or by emailing Janet at wha-general@outlook.com

The next event is the annual plant Bring and Buy Sale which will take place from 10.30am-noon outside the Ormonde Road Trading Store.

All welcome.

For more details please see the website or email Sheila at wha-trading@outlook.com

Pauline MacBrayne and Sheila McKeand

