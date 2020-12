AN OPPORTUNITY to donate to the work of Wokingham In Need will be given to shoppers of Woosehill’s Morrisons branch.

Starting on Monday, December 14, the store will have collection buckets placed on the tills so that customers can place loose change into them.

Susan Jackson, founder of Wokingham In Need said: “Should anyone have any unwanted change lying around that they wish to part with then this is the time to do so.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support, as ever.”