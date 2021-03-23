IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Lions Club supports SHARE Wokingham with quiz night

Proceeds totalling £300 from the Wokingham Lions Club virtual pub quiz in February have been donated to SHARE Wokingham, which distributes food to those in need.

Claire Revie, founder of SHARE Wokingham, said: “Our little project is about to turn a year old. What we thought would be a few weeks has turned into 52, and sadly, the need is not decreasing.

“We gather end-of-day and surplus stock from local food suppliers and supermarkets, and share that within the community at no cost.

“We are grateful for all of the support from the Wokingham Lions Club, and every penny received will go toward furthering the project and helping those in need.”

The next Great #Woky Pub Quiz is scheduled for 25 March at 8pm via a livestream on Facebook.

Organised by Wokingham Lions Club’s member, Ian Grange, this virtual online pub quiz will support Marie Curie, a charitable organisation which provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses and their families.

Anyone can participate via the Wokingham Lions Club Facebook page at fb.com/wokinghamlions/video

For more information on SHARE or to volunteer, please visit www.sharewokingham.co.uk

Claire Mangers-Page

