IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Lions looking for MasterMinds

Do you have what it takes to become a #Woky MasterMind champion?

As lockdown continues, the Wokingham Lions Club is planning its next virtual competition – #Woky MasterMind.

Lion Ian Grange is the organiser.

He says: “We are looking for eight local contestants who will be virtually tested on both a specialised subject of their choosing and their general knowledge.

“Each participant will dial into the quiz via Zoom, and the whole competition will be broadcast live on our Facebook page at www.fb.com/WokinghamLions/live, where friends and family will be able to watch.”

The first #Woky MasterMind quiz is scheduled for Thursday, February 18.

It will be in aid of The Cowshed, www.thecowshed.org, a local charity which provides support to people of all backgrounds in a time of personal crisis.

The aim of The Cowshed is to provide good quality, cleaned and ironed clothes, and other essentials – free to anyone in need.

Mr Grange says: “We are now looking for eight contestants to participate.

“You’ll need a specialised subject for us to quiz you on, the ability to use Zoom, be a Facebook user and be free at 8pm on February 18.

“But, better be quick, as the closing date for entrants is Friday, February 5.”

The cost of entry is a minimum £10 donation.

Interested? Then log on to: www.fb.com/WokinghamLions and use the Message button to send us your details.

Over the last year, Wokingham Lions have created a series of virtual quizzes, run via their Facebook page.

Hundreds of teams from throughout Wokingham Borough and beyond have participated.

These have been run for free, but have raised more than £6,000 for local charities through donations from participants.

CLAIRE MANGERS-PAGE

