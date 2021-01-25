IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Lions online pub quiz raises £700 for The Link Visiting Scheme

Proceeds totalling £700 from the Wokingham Lions Club virtual pub quizzes in December have been donated to the Link Visiting Scheme, a local charity which supports older people who are alone or lonely.

Marjie Walker, scheme manager, Link Visiting Scheme, said: “Wokingham Lions have raised an impressive £700 for Link Visiting, which went toward our Christmas programme, and we are so grateful.

“This year we supported 107 people on Christmas Day with a delicious hot lunch, a well-stocked gift bag, and most importantly, a knock on the door and a socially distanced visit from a volunteer.”

She added: “Our Christmas volunteers made lots of extra phone calls too, and made a big difference. Being alone over the Christmas period is never easy, and we are grateful for the Lions’ contribution to helping us make the day a little easier.

“We continue to support over 500 people with phone calls and visits each week, and couldn’t do so without the support of our brilliant local community.

“Thank you.”

The next Great #Woky Pub Quizzes are scheduled for Thursdays January 28 and February 25 at 8pm via a live stream on Facebook.

Organised by Wokingham Lions Club’s member, Ian Grange, these virtual online pub quizzes will support two local charities, Thrive and Share Wokingham.

Anyone can participate via the Wokingham Lions Club Facebook page at fb.com/wokinghamlions/video.

For more information on Link Visiting Scheme or to volunteer, visit www.linkvisiting.org/volunteering

