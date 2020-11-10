IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Lions

Proceeds from the Wokingham Lions Club virtual pub quiz in September have been donated to the Ollie Young Foundation (OYF), a local charity which funds targeted paediatric brain tumour research and support.

Nigel Page, president of the Lions club, presented a cheque for £320 to Sarah Simpson, founder of OYF.

Sarah Simpson said: “We are extremely grateful to the Wokingham Lions Club for their support through this extraordinary time.

“Their efforts and selflessness are what gives charities like ours the little boost we need.

“Thank you to all those who took part in the virtual quiz.

“Thank you to Ian for hosting yet another great evening, and to all those who donated to our charity too. We very much appreciate it.”

For more on the quizzes, log on to fb.com/wokinghamlions/video