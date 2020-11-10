The Wokingham Paper

IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Lions

by Phil Creighton0
Sarah Simpson collects a cheque from Wokingham Lions

Proceeds from the Wokingham Lions Club virtual pub quiz in September have been donated to the Ollie Young Foundation (OYF), a local charity which funds targeted paediatric brain tumour research and support.

Nigel Page, president of the Lions club, presented a cheque for £320 to Sarah Simpson, founder of OYF.

Sarah Simpson said: “We are extremely grateful to the Wokingham Lions Club for their support through this extraordinary time.

“Their efforts and selflessness are what gives charities like ours the little boost we need.

“Thank you to all those who took part in the virtual quiz.

“Thank you to Ian for hosting yet another great evening, and to all those who donated to our charity too. We very much appreciate it.”

For more on the quizzes, log on to fb.com/wokinghamlions/video

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

The Keys gets the keys to Shinfield’s new primary school

Phil Creighton

Jose Gomes on Charlton defeat, attacking substitutions, Miazga injury, McIntyre debut

Andy Preston

Theresa May visits Twyford Christmas Tree festival and receives a Christingle

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.