IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Probus Club continues to meet despite pandemic

As in many other organisations, Wokingham Probus members were somewhat shocked when lockdown abruptly terminated our monthly lunch meetings a year ago.

Just as we thought we might be restarting our activities in the autumn of last year, further restrictions and then the second lockdown took hold.

So a decision was made to re-open our monthly speaker meetings on Zoom and these have proved very enjoyable, both informative and entertaining.

Our members have embraced this medium so well that we now also have a mid-monthly Zoom meeting solely for people to meet socially on line to exchange news and views. People have found logging on to a Zoom meeting amazingly easy, even those who are slightly technophobic.

Our talks have included a wide range of general interest subjects from life in India, to Edwardian London, script writing for famous comedians, and producing popular TV music shows.

We also managed to hold an AGM online with Geoff Ogston taking over the chair from Cec Williams with Val Briault becoming vice chair.

Subjects of forthcoming Zoom talks include garden birds, the story of the Joe Lyons catering company and the intricacies of the Bayeux Tapestry.

Wokingham Probus Club is a meeting place for local retired or semi-retired professional and business people, both men and women, to assemble monthly in an informal and friendly atmosphere for social chat, a pleasant lunch and a talk on a general interest topic.

New members will be most welcome. Fees are modest, lunches good value and the company friendly.

Normally, in non-Covid times, our meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 12.30pm for 1pm lunch, with a talk usually following. The location is Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way, Bracknell, RG12 8TF.

We are all keen to be back gathering there as soon as it is permitted, and safe, but our activities at the hotel are still suspended at present.

If you are interested in what Probus offers and would like to view one of our forthcoming talks on Zoom we will be happy to invite you to join us, without charge. Details are on wokinghamprobus.org.uk

David Hunter

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today