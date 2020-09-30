IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Walk 2020

The fifth annual Wokingham Walk on Sunday, September 6, was a great success, with all proceeds donated to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, which provides essential support to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families, across Berkshire.

“We are very pleased with the turnout, as well as the weather,” said Andy Slay, the event’s organiser.

“Participating in the walk were 250 people, of all ages. They walked different routes of five-, 10- and 15-miles, starting and ending at Elms Field.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the beautiful countryside around Wokingham and support a worthy cause.”

He added: “We raised £2,715 for the event, and all of it has been donated to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

“In addition, a number of walkers raised their own sponsorships for different charities. Two walkers set up team sponsorship pages for Alexander Devine and raised an additional £961, bringing the total to £3,676.

“The teams were the Moving Mamas (£385) and the Lloyd Family (£576).”

Alexander Devine’s CEO and co-founder, Fiona Devine, said: “Our deepest thanks to the Wokingham Lions Club for all their hard work in organising such a wonderful and fun event.

“It is no mean feat to organise an event like this in such challenging times, and we really appreciate all the effort that went into making sure the event went ahead, and the amazing amount of money it raised for our charity.

“What a real difference this money will make to the seriously-ill children and their families that we support.

“Indeed, it could help fund over 100 hours of much-needed respite for our families.”

For more, visit www.wokinghamlions.org.uk, and www.alexanderdevine.org.

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk