IN THE COMMUNITY: Woodley & Earley Arts Group

MEMBERS of the Woodley and Earley Arts Group will be holding a live painting demonstration event on Thursday, January 28.

Starting at 8pm and taking place online, it will feature pastel artist Les Darlow demonstrating two paintings of land or seascapes in pastels.

Entry is free to members and friends of the group.

Although it normally holds an exhibition of its members work in the spring, this is unlikely to take place due to the current coronavirus restrictions. However, it is planning an event in the autumn.

For more details, search for Woodley and Earley Arts Group on Facebook.

