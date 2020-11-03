IN THE COMMUNITY: Younger People With Dementia

A Berkshire-based charity that supports people diagnosed with Young Onset Dementia, – dementia in those of 65 and under – has been the recipient of a Coronavirus Support Grant from the Julia & Hans Rausing Trust.

This funds will be used to continue the charity’s specialist support for people living with this progressive and life-limiting illness as the pandemic persists and the charity’s income continues to be squeezed.

Younger People With Dementia supports almost 100 people.

Since lockdown in March the charity has kept its staff on full pay, working from home, and completely reshaped how it delivers its unique services to benefit this vulnerable group of people and their carers, and to continue to help them to live well with their dementia by aiming to reduce isolation.

The charity’s Director Mark Hainy explained: “Before the pandemic we were providing 500 activity-based workshops annually throughout Berkshire, offering age-appropriate and therapeutic benefits to people with Young Onset Dementia during the working week.

“Since March we’ve migrated practically all support online, utilising live video platforms to bring our workshops into the home.”

This change in services has been well-received by those that use the charity with one carer saying: “YPWD have done an incredible job in these very strange times. They have provided some excellent workshops online which has definitely had an impact on both our moods. To interact with others even if it’s not in person is great.”

The Julia & Hans Rausing Trust was launched by the couple to support organisations and initiatives that provide benefit to society in the UK.

They said: “When reading through the many applications for the Charity Survival Fund, we were struck by the number of charities which are doing vital work supporting communities across the country.

“We are thrilled that Younger People With Dementia will be able to continue to offer help and support to people, at a time when the pandemic has made their work more important than ever before.”

For more details about Younger People With Dementia, log on to: ypwd.info