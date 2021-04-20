IN THE KITCHEN: Baked Eggs Florentine

Serves 4

This dish is considerably more impressive than the effort it takes to prepare and it easily satisfies any meal of the day.

The luxury of cream, eggs and cheese is balanced with seasonal spinach leaves which are just jam-packed with nutrients.

Double yolk eggs would offer a dreamy yolk to white ratio if you come across a box of them in the supermarket.

Keep an eye on the cooking time to get the eggs just as you like them; yolks will turn from runny to hard in no time so start checking them from 8 minutes.

Ingredients

20g butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

150g cheese, grated (e.g. Cheddar, Parmesan, Gruyère or a mixture works well)

350g fresh spinach leaves

8 small free range eggs or 4 double yolkers, at room temperature

8 tbsp/120ml double cream

Freshly ground black pepper

Serve with crusty bread or toast

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C Grease 4 gratin dishes with butter and set aside Mix the onion and grated cheese together and set aside Microwave or steam the spinach for 2-3 minutes until wilted then place between sheets of kitchen paper and press down to remove the excess moisture Divide the spinach between the gratin dishes creating a hollow for each yolk Crack two eggs into each dish Pour 1 tablespoon of cream over each egg yolk and top with the cheese and onion Finish with a crack of black pepper Bake on an oven tray for 8-12 minutes and serve with crusty bread or toast

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/