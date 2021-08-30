IN THE KITCHEN: Blueberry & Vanilla Cheesecake

Serves 6-8
The UK has been growing blueberries very successfully over the last decade after this little superfood has surged in popularity.
Choose fresh British blueberries for they are at their best now and perfect to make this easy no-bake cheesecake with blueberry coulis.
Ingredients
For the base
120g unsalted butter
300g digestive biscuits
For the cheesecake
300ml double cream
500g cream cheese
2 tsp vanilla extract
100g icing sugar
For the topping
250g fresh blueberries
50g sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp cornflour
Method
- Melt the butter
- Line the bottom of a 20cm / 8inch springform cake tin with greaseproof paper and brush the sides with a little of the melted butter
- Place the biscuits into a food processor or blender and blitz, add the remaining butter and pulse to combine
- Press this mixture into the bottom of the cake tin with the back of a spoon and refrigerate
- In a large bowl beat the cream until thick
- Add the cheese, vanilla and sift in the sugar then continue to beat until thick
- Smooth this cheesecake mixture over the biscuit base and tap the cake tin down to remove any air, cover and refrigerate overnight
- To make the coulis place the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and 1 tbsp water into a small pan. Place over a medium heat and simmer gently for about 6 minutes, stirring regularly
- Mix the cornflour with 2 tbsp water. Stir it into the blueberries and remove from the heat. Cover and cool in the fridge overnight
- Run a knife around the edge of the cheesecake then release the cake tin and slide onto a plate
- Mix the coulis and pour over the cheesecake to serve
Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity
