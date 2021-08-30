Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN: Blueberry & Vanilla Cheesecake

Blueberry & Vanilla Cheesecake
Serves 6-8

The UK has been growing blueberries very successfully over the last decade after this little superfood has surged in popularity.

Choose fresh British blueberries for they are at their best now and perfect to make this easy no-bake cheesecake with blueberry coulis.

Ingredients

For the base

120g unsalted butter

300g digestive biscuits

For the cheesecake

300ml double cream

500g cream cheese

2 tsp vanilla extract

100g icing sugar

For the topping

250g fresh blueberries

50g sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp cornflour

Method

  1. Melt the butter
  2. Line the bottom of a 20cm / 8inch springform cake tin with greaseproof paper and brush the sides with a little of the melted butter
  3. Place the biscuits into a food processor or blender and blitz, add the remaining butter and pulse to combine
  4. Press this mixture into the bottom of the cake tin with the back of a spoon and refrigerate
  5. In a large bowl beat the cream until thick
  6. Add the cheese, vanilla and sift in the sugar then continue to beat until thick
  7. Smooth this cheesecake mixture over the biscuit base and tap the cake tin down to remove any air, cover and refrigerate overnight
  8. To make the coulis place the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and 1 tbsp water into a small pan. Place over a medium heat and simmer gently for about 6 minutes, stirring regularly
  9. Mix the cornflour with 2 tbsp water. Stir it into  the blueberries and remove from the heat. Cover and cool in the fridge overnight
  10. Run a knife around the edge of the cheesecake then release the cake tin and slide onto a plate
  11. Mix the coulis and pour over the cheesecake to serve 

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

