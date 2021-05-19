IN THE KITCHEN: British Asparagus & Cashew Cream

British asparagus season has started so take advantage and eat locally grown asparagus or perhaps find somewhere to pick your own.

These nutritious green spears are an incredibly versatile ingredient and can be shaved and eaten raw, simply steamed or boiled, or oiled and griddled on the barbecue or roasted.

Here they are served with a rich creamy sauce, perfect for vegans and certainly greater than the sum of its parts.

But don’t delay – the British asparagus season firmly finishes on Midsummer’s Day, 21st June!

Serves 4 as a side or starter

Ingredients

100g unsalted cashew nuts

2 cloves garlic, peeled

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

600g asparagus, woody ends snapped off

Method

Place the cashew nuts and garlic into a small saucepan with 300ml water and bring to the boil for 10 minutes Carefully transfer the mixture with all of the water to a blender. Add a pinch of salt and blitz until very smooth and velvety, tip into a serving bowl and set aside Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add the asparagus to boil for 2-4 minutes (dependent on their size) then remove and place onto kitchen paper Serve drizzled with the cashew cream and a twist of black pepper

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/